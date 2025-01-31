Shakhriyar Mamedyarov returns to the Top 20 – FIDE RANKINGS

The FIDE has released the February 2025 world chess rankings, and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov has made an impressive return to the Top 20.

Mamedyarov, advancing by one spot, is now ranked 20th with 2731 points, Idman.biz reports.

Teimour Rajabov, with 2698 points, has retained his 32nd position. Meanwhile, Rauf Mammadov has climbed two places and now sits at 71st with 2656 points.

The Norwegian Magnus Carlsen continues to lead the rankings with 2833 points.

In the women's section, Gunay Mammadzada achieved the best result among Azerbaijani players, moving up two spots to 36th place with 2412 points. Govhar Beydullayeva also advanced one place to 41st with 2404 points, while Ulviyya Fataliyeva held her position at 64th with 2381 points. Khanim Balajayeva, however, dropped one spot to 89th with 2355 points.

Leading the women's rankings is Yifan Hou of China with 2633 points.

Idman.biz