17 January 2025
EN

Suleymanli set to compete at Tata Steel Chess Tournament

Chess
News
17 January 2025 10:26
26
Suleymanli set to compete at Tata Steel Chess Tournament

The Tata Steel Chess Tournament kicks off tomorrow in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands, with Azerbaijani grandmaster Aydin Suleymanli competing in the Challengers section.

Idman.biz reports that Suleymanli will face tough competition in this round-robin event, including:

Vaishali Rameshbabu and Divya Deshmukh (India)
Nodirbek Yakubboev (Uzbekistan)
Benjamin Bok, Erwin l’Ami, and Arthur Pijpers (Netherlands)
Dominik Spein (Germany)
Thai Dai Van Nguyen (Vietnam)
Ediz Gurel (Turkiye)
Kazybek Nogerbek (Kazakhstan)
Faustino Oro (Argentina)
Liu Miaoyi (China)
Irina Bulmaga (Romania)

The main Tata Steel Chess Tournament features elite players, with American Fabiano Caruana leading the roster and reigning world champion Dommaraju Gukesh of India also participating.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Rasulov finishes in the Top 10 at Titled Tuesday
16 January 16:02
Chess

Rasulov finishes in the Top 10 at Titled Tuesday

Azerbaijani Grandmaster Vugar Rasulov shares 10th-13th place, just one point behind tournament winner Hikaru Nakamura
Mamedyarov helps secure victory for Werder Bremen in Bundesliga clash
15 January 17:52
Chess

Mamedyarov helps secure victory for Werder Bremen in Bundesliga clash

Azerbaijani chess grandmaster Shakhriyar Mamedyarov participated in the latest round of the German Chess Bundesliga
Chess players qualify for Azerbaijan Championship - PHOTO
15 January 10:45
Chess

Chess players qualify for Azerbaijan Championship - PHOTO

The first-category chess tournament for men and women, held at the Republican Chess Center
World Cup: Who will host the next chess relay?
14 January 15:24
Chess

World Cup: Who will host the next chess relay?

The current World Cup champion is Magnus Carlsen from Norway
Vugar Gashimov’s father, colonel Gasim Gashimov laid to rest - UPDATED - PHOTO
9 January 11:25
Chess

Vugar Gashimov’s father, colonel Gasim Gashimov laid to rest - UPDATED - PHOTO

Gasim Gashimov was buried at the II Alley of Honor
Vugar Gashimov’s father passes away
8 January 15:49
Chess

Vugar Gashimov’s father passes away

Gasim Gashimov, the father of late chess grandmaster Vugar Gashimov, passed away today in a hospital

Most read

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia officially joins PSG
15 January 09:30
Football

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia officially joins PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have secured the signature of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli
Neftchi climb, Qarabag maintain position in European club rankings
14 January 15:05
Football

Neftchi climb, Qarabag maintain position in European club rankings

Azerbaijan is represented by four teams in the list
When will Inigo Martinez return to the field?
14 January 17:34
Football

When will Inigo Martinez return to the field?

The situation regarding Barcelona's player Inigo Martinez has been clarified
Barcelona sell VIP seats at Camp Nou to Middle Eastern investors
16 January 18:11
Football

Barcelona sell VIP seats at Camp Nou to Middle Eastern investors

Club secures revenue boost to meet La Liga's financial fair play regulations