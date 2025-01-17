Suleymanli set to compete at Tata Steel Chess Tournament

The Tata Steel Chess Tournament kicks off tomorrow in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands, with Azerbaijani grandmaster Aydin Suleymanli competing in the Challengers section.

Idman.biz reports that Suleymanli will face tough competition in this round-robin event, including:

Vaishali Rameshbabu and Divya Deshmukh (India)

Nodirbek Yakubboev (Uzbekistan)

Benjamin Bok, Erwin l’Ami, and Arthur Pijpers (Netherlands)

Dominik Spein (Germany)

Thai Dai Van Nguyen (Vietnam)

Ediz Gurel (Turkiye)

Kazybek Nogerbek (Kazakhstan)

Faustino Oro (Argentina)

Liu Miaoyi (China)

Irina Bulmaga (Romania)

The main Tata Steel Chess Tournament features elite players, with American Fabiano Caruana leading the roster and reigning world champion Dommaraju Gukesh of India also participating.

