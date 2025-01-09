Vugar Gashimov’s father, colonel Gasim Gashimov laid to rest – UPDATED – PHOTO

The father of the late chess player Vugar Gashimov, Colonel Gasim Gashimov, has been laid to rest.

10:55

The farewell ceremony for the father of the late chess player Vugar Gashimov, Colonel Gasim Gashimov, has taken place.

Idman.biz, citing Report, reports that the ceremony was attended by public figures, family members, and close friends of the deceased.

Gasim Gashimov will be buried in the II Alley of Honor.

Born in 1949 in the Goranboy region, Gasim Gashimov served for many years as the head of the Central Army Sports Club. He is recognized as Vugar Gashimov’s first chess mentor and played an instrumental role in his career. He led the organizing committee of the super tournament held annually in memory of Vugar Gashimov since 2014. In 2016, he established the Vugar Gashimov Chess Academy.

As an Honored Coach of Azerbaijan, Gasim Gashimov was awarded the President’s individual pension in 2023 for his long-term and effective contribution to the development of sports in Azerbaijan.

Gasim Gashimov was injured in an explosion at his private residence in Novkhani village, Absheron region. He passed away on January 8 while receiving treatment in the hospital.

