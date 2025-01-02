2 January 2025
EN

For the first time in 11 months: No Azerbaijani in FIDE Top 20

Chess
News
2 January 2025 17:50
10
For the first time in 11 months: No Azerbaijani in FIDE Top 20

In the first FIDE rating list of 2025, no Azerbaijani chess player has made it into the Top 20, marking the first such occurrence in 11 months.

The last time this happened was in February 2024, when Teimour Radjabov ranked 25th and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov 26th. Mamedyarov had consistently remained in the Top 20 for the past 10 rating updates but now sits in 21st place, Idman.biz reports.

Radjabov has dropped 11 places further down the list.

Mamedyarov currently has a rating of 2732, while Radjabov holds 2698.

Idman.biz

Related news

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov leads Azerbaijani players in FIDE January rankings
11:44
Chess

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov leads Azerbaijani players in FIDE January rankings

FIDE has published the first world chess rankings for 2025
Historic First: Two Chess World Champions Crowned
1 January 10:11
Chess

Historic First: Two Chess World Champions Crowned

For the first time in chess history, two players have been crowned world champions
World championship for Azerbaijani chess players is over
31 December 2024 11:21
Chess

World championship for Azerbaijani chess players is over

Aydın Suleymanli showed the highest result among Azerbaijani grandmasters
FIDE makes changes to clothing bans
30 December 2024 15:43
Chess

FIDE makes changes to clothing bans

It is related to the style of clothing of chess players in competitions
Carlsen is back and will play in the World Cup
30 December 2024 11:25
Chess

Carlsen is back and will play in the World Cup

Norwegian, who was disqualified for violating the dress code during the rapid world championship, confirmed this information
Azerbaijani chess players in the world blitz championship
30 December 2024 11:08
Chess

Azerbaijani chess players in the world blitz championship

The world blitz championship starts today in New York

Most read

Century’s Record Holder: Outshining Messi and Ronaldo
1 January 09:28
Football

Century’s Record Holder: Outshining Messi and Ronaldo

The IFFHS has revealed the longest goal-scoring streaks in national team matches in the 21st century
Eldaniz Azizli: “Wrestling is a gamble; I don’t want my children involved in this process” - Interview
31 December 2024 16:29
Football

Eldaniz Azizli: “Wrestling is a gamble; I don’t want my children involved in this process” - Interview

Interview with Eldaniz Azizli (55 kg), Greco-Roman wrestler for the Azerbaijani national team, conducted by Idman.biz
Historic First: Two Chess World Champions Crowned
1 January 10:11
Chess

Historic First: Two Chess World Champions Crowned

For the first time in chess history, two players have been crowned world champions
IFFHS reveals Ronaldo and Messi's rankings
09:44
Football

IFFHS reveals Ronaldo and Messi's rankings

The top scorers in international matches for 2024 have been announced