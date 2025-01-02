For the first time in 11 months: No Azerbaijani in FIDE Top 20

In the first FIDE rating list of 2025, no Azerbaijani chess player has made it into the Top 20, marking the first such occurrence in 11 months.

The last time this happened was in February 2024, when Teimour Radjabov ranked 25th and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov 26th. Mamedyarov had consistently remained in the Top 20 for the past 10 rating updates but now sits in 21st place, Idman.biz reports.

Radjabov has dropped 11 places further down the list.

Mamedyarov currently has a rating of 2732, while Radjabov holds 2698.

