FIDE makes changes to clothing bans

FIDE published the statement of the president of the organization Arkady Dvorkovich.

It is related to the style of clothing of chess players in competitions, Idman.biz reports.

Dvorkovich notes that slight deviations from the "dress code" are allowed. For example, it is possible to wear jeans that match the jacket.

In addition, the FIDE president introduces a new approach to clothing style that allows for greater flexibility. If the referees have any doubts, special assistants will be involved.

During the world rapid championship in New York, Magnus Carlsen was first fined and then disqualified for not paying attention to the dress code. His appearance in jeans was considered a violation by the referees.

Idman.biz