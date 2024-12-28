World Rapid Chess Championship: Eltaj Safarli set to face Armenian opponent

The World Rapid Chess Championship continues in New York (USA).

Idman.biz reports that today marks the tournament's final rounds, with four rounds remaining for the men’s section and three for the women’s.

In the men’s competition, Azerbaijani grandmaster Shakhriyar Mamedyarov will face Andrey Esipenko (FIDE), while Mahammad Muradli will challenge Daniil Dubov (FIDE). Meanwhile, Aydin Suleymanli is set to take on one of the legends of world chess, Vasyl Ivanchuk (Ukraine).

In the women's event, notable matches include Gulnar Mammadova against Irina Bulmaga (Romania) and Khanim Balajayeva versus Sarasadat Khademalsharieh (Spain).

Men’s Matches – Round 10:

• Andrey Esipenko (FIDE) vs. Shakhriyar Mamedyarov

• Daniil Dubov (FIDE) vs. Mahammad Muradli

• Vasyl Ivanchuk (Ukraine) vs. Aydin Suleymanli

• Rasmus Svane (Germany) vs. Vasif Durarbayli

• Eltaj Safarli vs. Rudik Makaryan (FIDE)

• Vugar Manafov vs. Aleksandr Shimanov (FIDE)

• Riad Samadov vs. Michael Bezold (Germany)

• Vugar Rasulov vs. Gia Banh (Vietnam)



Current Standings:

• 1st: Volodar Murzin (FIDE), Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Poland), Arjun Erigaisi (India), and Alexander Grischuk (FIDE) – all with 7 points.

• 8th: Shakhriyar Mamedyarov – 6.5 points.

• 23rd: Mahammad Muradli – 6 points.



Women’s Matches – Round 9:

• Irina Bulmaga (Romania) vs. Gulnar Mammadova

• Khanim Balajayeva vs. Sarasadat Khademalsharieh (Spain)

• Yuxin Song (China) vs. Govhar Beydullayeva

• Iris Mou (USA) vs. Gunay Mammadzada

• Jennifer Yu (USA) vs. Zeynab Mammadjarova

• Pauline Guichard (France) vs. Turkan Mammadjarova

• Ulviyya Fataliyeva vs. Mai Narva (Estonia)



Current Standings:

• 1st: Ju Wenjun (China), Harika Dronavalli (India), and Humpy Koneru (India) – all with 6.5 points.

• 27th: Gunay Mammadzada.

• 37th: Gulnar Mammadova.

• 41st: Khanim Balajayeva.

• 48th: Govhar Beydullayeva – all with 4.5 points.



