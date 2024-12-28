World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen fined and disqualified by FIDE for dress-code violation

On Saturday, Magnus Carlsen was disqualified from the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship 2024.

The reigning champion was fined $200 for wearing jeans, which are prohibited, Idman.biz reports.

He was asked to change his clothes and pay a fine, but Carlsen refused to comply. As a result, Chief Arbiter Alex Holowczak removed him from the tournament for violating FIDE’s dress code.

The World Chess Championship saw nearly 300 participants, with 180 in the men’s competition and 109 in the women’s event.

