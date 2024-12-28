28 December 2024
EN

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen fined and disqualified by FIDE for dress-code violation

Chess
News
28 December 2024 10:10
131
World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen fined and disqualified by FIDE for dress-code violation

On Saturday, Magnus Carlsen was disqualified from the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship 2024.

The reigning champion was fined $200 for wearing jeans, which are prohibited, Idman.biz reports.

He was asked to change his clothes and pay a fine, but Carlsen refused to comply. As a result, Chief Arbiter Alex Holowczak removed him from the tournament for violating FIDE’s dress code.

The World Chess Championship saw nearly 300 participants, with 180 in the men’s competition and 109 in the women’s event.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

World Rapid Chess Championship: Eltaj Safarli set to face Armenian opponent
15:14
Chess

World Rapid Chess Championship: Eltaj Safarli set to face Armenian opponent

Today marks the tournament's final rounds, with four rounds remaining for the men’s section and three for the women’s
Magnus Carlsen’s Bold Exit: Utters F word after disqualification
14:35
Chess

Magnus Carlsen’s Bold Exit: Utters F word after disqualification

Despite being allowed to return the following day if he adhered to the dress code, Carlsen’s decision to abandon the event altogether shocked fans and officials alike
Focused Mamedyarov, pensive Mammadzada, and Fataliyeva – PHOTOS
12:18
Chess

Focused Mamedyarov, pensive Mammadzada, and Fataliyeva – PHOTOS

Idman.biz presents a photo report from the second day of the competition
Shakhriyar Mamedyarov ranks 8th in New York World Chess Championship
10:25
Chess

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov ranks 8th in New York World Chess Championship

On the second day of the competition, four rounds of the rapid event were played
New York surprises: Carlsen defeated, 15-year-old American leads
27 December 16:03
Chess

New York surprises: Carlsen defeated, 15-year-old American leads

The first day of the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship in New York delivered several shocking results
FIDE World Chess Championship: Matchups for Azerbaijani players in New York
27 December 15:18
Chess

FIDE World Chess Championship: Matchups for Azerbaijani players in New York

The World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships continue in New York, and today promises exciting matchups for Azerbaijani players

Most read

Flight captain killed in plane crash was the father of gymnasts – PHOTO
27 December 11:11
Gymnastics

Flight captain killed in plane crash was the father of gymnasts – PHOTO

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva shared the news, revealing that Captain Igor Kshnyakin, was the father of gymnasts Anastasia and Darya Kshnyakina

Salah faces backlash from Muslim fans over family photo in front of Christmas tree
26 December 16:44
Football

Salah faces backlash from Muslim fans over family photo in front of Christmas tree

The Egyptian footballer shared a family photo in front of a Christmas tree, which has led to criticism from some of his Muslim supporters
Sporting Lisbon confirm departure of João Pereira after 45 days
26 December 10:01
Football

Sporting Lisbon confirm departure of João Pereira after 45 days

Sporting confirmed that they've sacked the head coach Joao Pereira, who replaced Ruben Amorim in November
World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen fined and disqualified by FIDE for dress-code violation
10:10
Chess

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen fined and disqualified by FIDE for dress-code violation

The reigning champion was fined $200 for wearing jeans