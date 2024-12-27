FIDE World Chess Championship: Matchups for Azerbaijani players in New York

The World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships continue in New York, and today promises exciting matchups for Azerbaijani players.

Idman.biz reports that five rounds will be played in the rapid section and four in the women's competition. Key clashes featuring Azerbaijani participants include:

Men's Tournament

- Aydin Suleymanli vs. Vugar Mafanov: An all-Azerbaijani showdown to determine the stronger player.

- Mohammad Muradli vs. Ivan Cheparinov (Bulgaria)

- Shakhriyar Mamedyarov vs. Alexander Shimanov (FIDE, Russia)

- Vasif Durarbayli vs. Andrey Esipenko (FIDE, Russia)

- Eltaj Safarli vs. Aryan Tari (Norway)

- Riad Samedov vs. Aleksandar Indjic (Serbia)

- Vugar Rasulov vs. Ilan Schneider (Argentina)

Women's Tournament

- Gulnar Mammadova vs. Harika Dronavalli (India): A clash against an Olympiad champion.

- Ulviyya Fataliyeva vs. Irine Kharisma Sukandar (Indonesia)

- Khanim Balajayeva vs. Pauline Guichard (France)

- Turkan Mammadova vs. Teodora Injac (Serbia)

- Zeynab Mammadova vs. Sarah Derlich (Denmark)

- Govhar Beydullayeva vs. Liu Miao (China)

Standings After Day One

- In the men’s competition, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov and Vasif Durarbayli lead among Azerbaijanis with 3.5 points, ranked 17th and 24th respectively.

- In the women's section, Gunay Mammadzada shines with 3.5 points, tied for 2nd-6th place, while Gulnar Mammadova has 3 points, ranking 22nd.

With nearly 300 participants—180 in the men’s and 109 in the women’s categories—the competition remains fierce.

