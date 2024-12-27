27 December 2024
Gunay Mammadzada shines in New York Rapid World Championship debut

27 December 2024 10:06
29
Gunay Mammadzada shines in New York Rapid World Championship debut

The World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships have commenced in New York.

Five rounds of the rapid event were held on the first day, Idman.biz reports.

Among Azerbaijani male players, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov and Vasif Durarbayli stood out, scoring 3.5 points and ranking 17th and 24th, respectively. Eltaj Safarli, who scored half a point less, currently sits in 48th place. The standings are led by Volodar Murzin (FIDE) with 4.5 points.
In the women’s competition, four rounds of rapid were played. Azerbaijani chess star Gunay Mammadzada started strong, securing 3.5 points and sharing 2nd–6th places. She is just half a point behind the leader, Alice Lee from the USA.

The championship has attracted nearly 300 participants (180 men and 109 women).

Azerbaijan is represented by 15 players:
Shakhriyar Mamedyarov
Eltaj Safarli
Aydin Suleymanli
Vasif Durarbayli
Mahammad Muradli
Vugar Rasulov
Riad Samadov
Vugar Manafov
Gunay Mammadzada
Gulnar Mammadova
Khanim Balajayeva
Ulviyya Fataliyeva
Govhar Beydullayeva
Zeynab Mammadova
Turkan Mammadova

The championship boasts a prize fund of $1.5 million.

