26 December 2024
Azerbaijani chess players bid farewell to the year in New York

26 December 2024 11:36
Azerbaijani chess players bid farewell to the year in New York

The World Chess Rapid and Blitz Championships kick off today in New York.

The tournament has brought together nearly 100 chess players, Idman.biz reports.

In the men’s competition, 180 players will compete, while the women’s event will see 109 participants. Among them will be 15 representatives from Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani players include Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Eltaj Safarli, Aydin Suleymanli, Vasif Durarbayli, Mammad Muradli, Vugar Rasulov, Riad Samadov, Vugar Manafov, Gunay Mammadzada, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Govhar Beydullayeva, Zeynab Mamedyarova, and Turkan Mamedyarova.
On the first day of the championship, participants will play six rounds of rapid. According to the schedule, the rapid tournament will take place from December 26-28, followed by a rest period, and then the blitz competition will be held on December 30-31.

The World Chess Championship's total prize pool is $1.5 million.

