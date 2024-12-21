21 December 2024
VICTORY TOUR of Azerbaijani chess players in Spain

21 December 2024 10:42
17
The 9th round of the international tournament held in Sitges, Spain was successful for Azerbaijani chess players.

All three of Azerbaijani intellectuals who competed in the competition won.

Sabina Ibrahimova beat Indian Bartakke Amardeep, Ayan Allahverdiyeva beat Polish Matsey Gajjitsa (Poland), and Lala Huseynova beat Indian Aadya Ranganath (India), Idman.biz reports.

Allahverdiyeva and Ibrahimova are 45th and 69th, respectively, with 5 points each, and Huseynova is 149th with 4 points.

