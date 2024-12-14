14 December 2024
EN

Eltaj Safarli secures third consecutive win in Skopje

Chess
News
14 December 2024 10:51
5
Eltaj Safarli secures third consecutive win in Skopje

Azerbaijani chess grandmaster Eltaj Safarli claimed his third consecutive victory at the Skopje Open international tournament in North Macedonia.

Idman.biz reports that Safarli defeated local player Emil Risteski in the third round, bringing his score to 3 points and taking the lead in the tournament standings.

The event features 96 participants competing for the title.

Prior to this tournament, Eltaj Safarli competed in the European Rapid Chess Championship in Skopje, finishing in an impressive fourth place in the rapid format.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Allahverdiyeva started the international tournament with two victories
11:11
Chess

Allahverdiyeva started the international tournament with two victories

She won two victories at the start: firstly she defeated Lior Edid (England) and then Joseph Girel (France)
Khagan Ahmad concludes Qatar Masters with victory
13 December 10:00
Chess

Khagan Ahmad concludes Qatar Masters with victory

Azerbaijani chess player Khagan Ahmad finished his performance at the Qatar Masters tournament in Doha with a win
Dommaraju Gukesh becomes youngest world champion - Kasparov’s record broken - VIDEO
12 December 17:31
Chess

Dommaraju Gukesh becomes youngest world champion - Kasparov’s record broken - VIDEO

18-year-old Indian grandmaster Dommaraju Gukesh has claimed the title of World Chess ChampionYoungest World Chess Champions
Chess World Championship Battle Reaches Its Climax
12 December 14:18
Chess

Chess World Championship Battle Reaches Its Climax

The World Chess Championship match in Singapore has reached its final stage, with the title on the line
Mammadzada secures victory in Qatar Masters penultimate round
12 December 11:44
Chess

Mammadzada secures victory in Qatar Masters penultimate round

The Qatar Masters international chess tournament in Doha is nearing its conclusion
Eltaj Safarli begins Skopje Open 2024 with win
12 December 09:16
Chess

Eltaj Safarli begins Skopje Open 2024 with win

The Skopje Open 2024 chess tournament has kicked off in North Macedonia

Most read

President's grandchildren meet Lionel Messi and Inter Miami stars in Baku
11 December 12:54
Football

President's grandchildren meet Lionel Messi and Inter Miami stars in Baku

The grandchildren of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, Ali and Mikayil Agalarov, had the chance to meet global football icon Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates

Lionel Messi shares highlights from Baku visit - VIDEO - PHOTO
13 December 08:30
Football

Lionel Messi shares highlights from Baku visit - VIDEO - PHOTO

For context, Messi and his teammates Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba participated in numerous events during their one-day trip to Azerbaijan on December 11
Messi and fellow Argentinians: Glimpse into Azerbaijan’s football history
11 December 14:33
Football

Messi and fellow Argentinians: Glimpse into Azerbaijan’s football history

Despite a glittering career spanning Barcelona, PSG, and now Inter Miami, Messi has never encountered Azerbaijani football teams-making this visit a historic moment
Lionel Messi's visit to Azerbaijan sparks 'Messimania'
12 December 16:34
Football

Lionel Messi's visit to Azerbaijan sparks 'Messimania'

The trip drew significant attention both locally and internationally, with Argentine media extensively covering the visit