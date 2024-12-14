Eltaj Safarli secures third consecutive win in Skopje

Azerbaijani chess grandmaster Eltaj Safarli claimed his third consecutive victory at the Skopje Open international tournament in North Macedonia.

Idman.biz reports that Safarli defeated local player Emil Risteski in the third round, bringing his score to 3 points and taking the lead in the tournament standings.

The event features 96 participants competing for the title.

Prior to this tournament, Eltaj Safarli competed in the European Rapid Chess Championship in Skopje, finishing in an impressive fourth place in the rapid format.

Idman.biz