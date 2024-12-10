10 December 2024
Eltaj Safarli becomes the top seed for the Skopje Open 2024

10 December 2024 15:23
20
The Skopje Open international chess tournament will kick off tomorrow in Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia.

Azerbaijan's Grandmaster Eltaj Safarli is the tournament’s top seed. He will be the highest-ranked player among the 82 participants in the event, Idman.biz reports.

Currently, Safarli is competing in the European Championship in rapid chess in Skopje, where he has secured 4th place in the rapid event and 9th place in blitz.

Today, he will also participate in the Fischer Chess competition as part of the European Championship.

Idman.biz

