FIDE extends ban on Russian and Belarusian chess players

FIDE, the International Chess Federation, has extended the ban on Russian and Belarusian players participating in international competitions under their respective national flags.

The decision, announced by the federation's press service, means that players from these countries will continue to compete under the FIDE flag until January 1, 2026, Idman.biz reports.

This extension follows a previous decision that was set to expire on January 1, 2025. The federation's council made the move in response to ongoing geopolitical situations impacting global sports.

