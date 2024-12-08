Gukesh took the lead in the 11th match - 6:5

In Singapore, the current world champion Ding Liren (China) and the candidate tournament winner Gukesh Dommaraju (India) continue their fight for the Chess Crown.

11th party has been concluded today, Idman.biz reports.

The peace series ended after 7 rounds. The Indian chess player won and took the lead in the competition. With 3 rounds to go, Gukesh is ahead with a score of 6:5.

If the winner is not determined after 14 rounds, the chess players will compete for the championship in a tie-break.

Idman.biz