The Qatar Masters Open, featuring Azerbaijani players, is ongoing in Doha.

Idman.biz reports that in the third round, Khagan Ahmad was defeated by Vladislav Artemiev (FIDE), while Khanim Balajayeva drew with Manuel Petrosyan (Armenia), and Gunay Mammadzada tied with Jayant Raut Vaibhav (India).

Balajayeva has accumulated 1.5 points and is ranked among the top 50 players. Ahmad and Mammadzada, who are outside the top 100, have earned half a point less than her.

