The London Chess Classic tournament is ongoing in the capital of England, with Azerbaijani grandmaster Shakhriyar Mamedyarov participating.

According to Idman.biz, Mamedyarov secured his first victory in the third round.

The grandmaster defeated the women's world champion, Ju Wenjun (China).

With 2 points, Mamedyarov rose to 3rd place, just half a point behind the leader, Gawain Jones (England).

Idman.biz