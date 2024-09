The 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Budapest continues.

The games of the VIII round will be held today, per Idman.biz.

The Azerbaijani teams will face Italy.

Men's national team, which won against Kazakhstan in the last round, ranked 14th with 10 points from 7 games. The female intellectuals, who lost to Kazakhstan, ranked 19th with 10 points.

The pairings are not yet known.

Idman.biz