Magnus Carlsen becomes World Champion in rapid for the 4th time

Magnus Carlsen, who will participate in the World Chess Olympiad, which will start tomorrow in Budapest, as part of the Norwegian team, won the next title.

The strongest grandmaster on the planet won the online rapid chess world championship, Idman.biz reports.

This is the 4th success of the 16-time World Champion in this category. He previously won the World Rapid Chess Championship in 2016, 2017 and 2023.

In other years of a similar competition (2018-2022) Hikaru Nakamura (USA) won 5 times in a row.

