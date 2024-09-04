Grand Chess Tour to Celebrate 10th Anniversary

The Grand Chess Tour announced its 10th anniversary.

The program consists of five rounds, Idman.biz reports.

Organizers for the GCT also announced the 2025 tour schedule:

- Rapid & Blitz Poland: April 24-May 1, 2025 in Warsaw, Poland

- Chess Classic Romania: May 5-17, 2025 in Bucharest, Romania

- Rapid & Blitz Croatia: June 30-July 7, 2025 in Zagreb, Croatia

- Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz: August 9-16 in Saint Louis, Missouri, USA

- Sinquefield Cup: August 16-29, 2025 in Saint Louis, Missouri, USA

The date and venue of the GCT Finals will be determined later.

The GCT promises even more excitement with a purse of more than 1.5 million dollars.

Idman.biz