4 September 2024
EN

Grand Chess Tour to Celebrate 10th Anniversary

Chess
News
4 September 2024 12:18
2
Grand Chess Tour to Celebrate 10th Anniversary

The Grand Chess Tour announced its 10th anniversary.

The program consists of five rounds, Idman.biz reports.

Organizers for the GCT also announced the 2025 tour schedule:

- Rapid & Blitz Poland: April 24-May 1, 2025 in Warsaw, Poland

- Chess Classic Romania: May 5-17, 2025 in Bucharest, Romania

- Rapid & Blitz Croatia: June 30-July 7, 2025 in Zagreb, Croatia

- Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz: August 9-16 in Saint Louis, Missouri, USA

- Sinquefield Cup: August 16-29, 2025 in Saint Louis, Missouri, USA

The date and venue of the GCT Finals will be determined later.

The GCT promises even more excitement with a purse of more than 1.5 million dollars.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

FIDE World Championship: Registration is open
3 September 10:05
Chess

FIDE World Championship: Registration is open

Azerbaijani chess players are also expected to participate in the rapid world championship

Shahriyar Mammadyarov is 17th, Gunay Mammadzade is 33rd
31 August 19:02
Chess

Shahriyar Mammadyarov is 17th, Gunay Mammadzade is 33rd

FIDE has published the world ranking of chess players for the month of September

One Olympics, nine debuts
27 August 16:11
Chess

One Olympics, nine debuts

Nine teams will make their debut at the World Chess Olympiad, which will be held on September 10-23 in Budapest, the capital of Hungary
The program of the Chess Olympiad has been announced
27 August 15:08
Chess

The program of the Chess Olympiad has been announced

The program of the World Chess Olympiad, which will be held on September 10-23 in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, has been announced
Azerbaijan championship for selection - 8000 manats prize
26 August 18:00
Chess

Azerbaijan championship for selection - 8000 manats prize

On October 4-7, the Azerbaijan Championship will be held among men and women in rapid and blitz types of chess
Azerbaijani chess players are among the leaders of the European Championship
26 August 12:43
Chess

Azerbaijani chess players are among the leaders of the European Championship

The European chess championship among children and youth continues in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic

Most read

President of FCSB: "We will defeat Qarabag"
1 September 18:21
Football

President of FCSB: "We will defeat Qarabag"

Gigi Bekali evaluated the Europa League draw
Paris 2024: The triathlon competition at the Paralympics has been postponed
1 September 15:50
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: The triathlon competition at the Paralympics has been postponed

The triathlon competition at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games has been postponed
Lamiya Valiyeva wins gold at Paris Paralympic Games - PHOTO
3 September 23:18
Paralympism

Lamiya Valiyeva wins gold at Paris Paralympic Games - PHOTO

She crossed the finish line first in 11.76 seconds

Raman Saley: "I will do my best"
1 September 16:09
Paris-2024

Raman Saley: "I will do my best"

"I reached the podium for the 5th time at the Paralympic Games."