31 August 2024
Shahriyar Mammadyarov is 17th, Gunay Mammadzade is 33rd

Chess
News
31 August 2024 19:02
5
FIDE has published the world ranking of chess players for the month of September.

Shahriyar Mammadyarov achieved the best performance among the Azerbaijani chess players, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani grandmaster ranked 17th with 2733 points. Teymur Rajabov (2700) was ranked 31st, Rauf Mammadov (2637) was ranked 100th.

Norwegian Magnus Carlsen topped the table with 2832 points.

Among Azerbaijani representatives, Gunay Mammadzade achieved the best performance in the women's table. She took the 33rd place with 2433 points. Govhar Beidullayeva (2395) ranked 53rd, Ms. Balajayeva (2384) ranked 62nd, and Ulviyya Fataliyeva (2378) ranked 68th.

China's Yufan Hu topped the women's rankings.

Idman.biz

