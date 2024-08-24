Khagan Ahmad was 38th in Abu Dhabi

The Masters chess festival in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, has ended.

Azerbaijani chess players played their last games in the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

Khagan Ahmad lost to Huang Zhao Ting (Singapore). He scored 5.5 points and took the 38th place.

Vugar Manafov was half a point behind his teammate and ranked 84th. Zaur Mammadov is out of the top 100 - 109th place with 4.5 points.

Nodirbek Yakubboev (Uzbekistan) won the title of the winner of the festival, who scored 7 points and outranked 5 other chess players with the same score.

Idman.biz