Abdulla Gadimbeyli and Ayan Allahverdiyeva won the memorial tournament

With the support of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation (ACEF), a rapid chess competition dedicated to the memory of Salman Suleymanov, the honored coach of the former SSR, was held at the Sabah Chess Academy.

About 30 talented young intellectuals of Azerbaijan competed in the tournament, including European and world champions, medalists and winners of the Azerbaijan championship, Idman.biz reports.

At the opening ceremony of the competition, Farid Abbasov, chairman of the Children's and Youth Commission of the PACE, grandmaster, honored coach, and Jahangir Agarahimov, a member of the Executive Committee of the PACE, grandmaster, honored coach, spoke. Salman Suleymanov was commemorated with beautiful memories, and young people were informed about him.

The winner of the tournament was Abdulla Gadimbeyli. He was also first in the rapid. Islam Hajialiyev was the strongest in blitz. Ayan Allahverdiyeva showed the best result among women. She also surpassed all her competitors in the rapid among girls. Nurtan Nuriyeva won the blitz title.

Cash prizes were given to those who distinguished themselves in the tournament.

