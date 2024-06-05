5 June 2024
EN

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov in Uzchess Cup

Chess
News
5 June 2024 14:39
17
Shakhriyar Mamedyarov in Uzchess Cup

On June 6, a new chess super-tournament will be launched in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

Idman.biz reports that the participants will compete in three tournaments based on the ranking.

Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzbekistan), Parham Maghsoodloo (Iran), Alexander Grischuk (FIDE), Yangyi Yu (China), Vidit Santosh Gujrathi (India), Richard Rapport (Romania), Alexey Sarana (Serbia) and others will participate in the "Masters" category with the highest ratings. In the Supertournament, Azerbaijan will be represented by Shakhriyar Mamedyarov.

Aydın Suleymanli and Vugar Rasulov will compete in the Challengers and Futures groups.

The competition will end on June 14.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Successful day for Azerbaijan at the World Championship
12:54
Chess

Successful day for Azerbaijan at the World Championship

İn the report round, the Azerbaijani player Ayan Allahverdiyeva beat Indian Saparya Ghos with black pieces
Muhammad Muradli won the "Dubai Open" - PHOTO
2 June 15:22
Chess

Muhammad Muradli won the "Dubai Open" - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani chess player scored 7 points after 9 rounds
Yesterday's children, today's champions - PHOTO
1 June 15:49
Chess

Yesterday's children, today's champions - PHOTO

June 1 is International Children's Day
Three chess players of Azerbaijan in the world championship
1 June 12:08
Chess

Three chess players of Azerbaijan in the world championship

The World Youth Chess Championship will start tomorrow
Azerbaijani players in fine feather: 4 wins and 3 draws
31 May 23:19
Chess

Azerbaijani players in fine feather: 4 wins and 3 draws

The 7th round of the Dubai Open 2024 chess tournament was successful for the Azerbaijani chess players
Leap from Ulviyya Fataliyeva
31 May 17:50
Chess

Leap from Ulviyya Fataliyeva

FIDE announced the June ranking of chess players

Most read

Ronaldo expelled from the national team - REASON
3 June 10:05
Football

Ronaldo expelled from the national team - REASON

The country's press reported on this
Gurban Gurbanov advances in the world ranking
4 June 17:24
Football

Gurban Gurbanov advances in the world ranking

The 500 strongest specialists on the planet were included in the June table
Azerbaijan is waiting for the game with France
4 June 10:31
Football

Azerbaijan is waiting for the game with France

Elshad Guliyev's team will play its last match in the group stage
Azerbaijan hitter becomes 15th in Europe
3 June 11:44
Volleyball

Azerbaijan hitter becomes 15th in Europe

The best hitters of the European Golden League among female volleyball players have been announced