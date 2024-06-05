Shakhriyar Mamedyarov in Uzchess Cup

On June 6, a new chess super-tournament will be launched in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

Idman.biz reports that the participants will compete in three tournaments based on the ranking.

Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzbekistan), Parham Maghsoodloo (Iran), Alexander Grischuk (FIDE), Yangyi Yu (China), Vidit Santosh Gujrathi (India), Richard Rapport (Romania), Alexey Sarana (Serbia) and others will participate in the "Masters" category with the highest ratings. In the Supertournament, Azerbaijan will be represented by Shakhriyar Mamedyarov.

Aydın Suleymanli and Vugar Rasulov will compete in the Challengers and Futures groups.

The competition will end on June 14.

