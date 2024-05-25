Shahriyar Mammadyarov made his fan happy: "We made this dream come true" - PHOTO

"Today, I woke up at 6 o'clock in the morning, and I saw a message on the social network saying, "Teacher, when are you coming to Istanbul?"

Idman.biz reorts that it was written by Shahriyar Mammadyarov in his social network account.

The Azerbaijani chess player made his fan's dream come true. He met him in Istanbul and played chess: "It was Ismayil's father, who shared his thoughts with me for a long time and always wrote to me with love no matter what. He wrote to me while he was in Turkey. Without thinking, I answered "Yes, I am in Istanbul" and said that I would like to meet. His father always wrote to meet me with the desire to surprise his son. It would come true one day. We made this dream come true. I left the house in the morning. I went and met them. We had a very nice breakfast together. It was very nice to know such people. I should also mention that Ismail has asperger's syndrome and is very cute and also very intelligent. You should always believe that your dreams will come true."

It should be noted that at the end of his post, Mammadyarov emphasized that the game ended in a draw with his fan, Ismayil.

Idman.biz