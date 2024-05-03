International Chess Festival “Baku Open” will be held

International Chess Festival “Baku Open” will be organized next time with the joint support of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation (ACF) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Idman.biz reports that the tournament dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) will consist of 9 rounds of the Swiss system.

The final list of participants will be determined on June 15. The total prize fund of the festival, which will be held in the Baku Sports Palace, will be 50,000 US dollars.

It should be noted that the festival, which will start on June 29, will end on July 7. The chief judge of the tournament will be Faig Hasanov, the vice-president of the ACF.

Idman.biz