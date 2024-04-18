20 April 2024
EN

Muhammad Muradli continues to lead - PHOTO

Chess
News
18 April 2024 11:19
Muhammad Muradli continues to lead - PHOTO

The games of the 7th round of the Azerbaijan Championship among male chess players were played.

Idman.biz reports that the leader of the competition, Mahammad Muradli, who played with black pieces, played to a draw with Vugar Rasulov.

Khazar Babazada, who played with white figures, won the ranking favorite Aydin Suleymanli. Misratdin Isgandarov shared the points with Ulvi Sadikhov, Read Samadov shared the points with Vugar Manafov, and Suleyman Suleymanli shared the points with Murad Ibrahimli. Urfan Sevdimaliyev tied with Rustam Rustamov.

In the reporting round, Namig Guliyev lost to Togrul Hasanzade, who performed with white figures. Abdulla Gadimbeyli and Allahverdi Hamidov defeated Shiroghlan Talibov and Khagan Ahmed, respectively.

After 7 rounds, Mohammad Muradli with 5.5 points was ranked first. Khazar Babazadeh, Aydın Suleymanli, Vugar Rasulov, who are 1 point behind the leader, share the 2nd-4th places, respectively. Misratdin Isgandarov, Vugar Manafov, Read Samadov, Abdulla Gadimbeyli, Togrul Hasanzade and Ulvi Sadikhov, who are close to the top four, have 4 points.

According to the regulations, after 9 rounds, the first four chess players will continue fighting in the semi-finals.

It should be noted that the prize fund for the Azerbaijan championship has been increased to 30,000 manats. The winner of the competition will be awarded with a medal, and diploma and will receive 12,000 manats.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Nijat Abasov was defeated again
19 April 09:22
Chess

Nijat Abasov was defeated again

Games of the 12th round were held in the 2024 Candidates Tournament organized in Toronto
Azerbaijani representatives for the European Championship
18 April 15:21
Chess

Azerbaijani representatives for the European Championship

The 10-round European Championship will conclude on April 29
Nijat Abasov loses his chance to get into the top 3
18 April 09:21
Chess

Nijat Abasov loses his chance to get into the top 3

The games of the XI round of the 2024 Candidates Tournament were held
Abasov vs. Firouzja
17 April 11:25
Chess

Abasov vs. Firouzja

Today, the games of the XI round of the 2024 Candidates Tournament will be held
Shakhriyar Mamedyarov again in the first in Canada
17 April 10:51
Chess

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov again in the first in Canada

He won the title of winner in the rapid tournament as well as in the blitz
Aynur Sofiyeva: "Nijat’s results obviously tell he is in the development period"
16 April 15:33
Chess

Aynur Sofiyeva: "Nijat’s results obviously tell he is in the development period"

"I am sure that great heights await him in the future"

Most read

Champions League RECORDS
18 April 10:27
Football

Champions League RECORDS

IFFHS has prepared a statistical report on the last game day of the stage
Emiliano Martinez silences the Lille fans
19 April 12:09
Football

Emiliano Martinez silences the Lille fans

Emi Martinez was not sent off despite second yellow card

PSG and Borussia in the semi-finals with a rematch - VIDEO
17 April 08:55
World football

PSG and Borussia in the semi-finals with a rematch - VIDEO

The other two semi-finalists will be announced on today
Haaland bought a share in the company
17 April 16:26
Football

Haaland bought a share in the company

This brand, which Haaland invested in, is a hair rubber manufacturer