Mahir Mammadov: "All strong chess players will participate in the next Azerbaijan championship"

The awarding ceremony of the winners of the Azerbaijan Championship among female chess players was held.

Idman.biz reports that the ceremony was attended by the President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation Mahir Mammadov, the first vice-president Faig Hasanov, members of the federation, winning chess players and media representatives.

First Vice-President Faig Hasanov, who opened the event with his opening speech, said that every year the winners of the competition participate in the European Championship: "This year, our two winners will represent our country in the European Championship to be held in Greece. In the competition held with the Swedish system, there was an intense struggle."

Later, awards and diplomas were presented to the winners of the first 5 places of the Azerbaijan championship.

According to the President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, Mahir Mammadov, the Azerbaijan Championship is very important for our athletes: "I regret that we cannot attract all strong chess players to the competition. Because our participants work with a special program. In the future, all strong chess players will be able to participate in the Azerbaijan Championship. This is one of the main goals in 2025. It was a very successful year for Ayan. In the upcoming Azerbaijan championship, the first "three" will be awarded with a special scholarship. The winners of the 4th and 5th places will have the right to participate in the international tournament.

It should be noted that Ayan Allahverdiyeva, who scored 5.5 points from 9 rounds, won the Azerbaijan championship for the first time in her career. Narmin Abdinova, who was half a point behind the national champion, took the second place. Sabina Ibrahimova, who has the same score, ranked third according to additional indicators.

Laman Hajiyeva and Sabina Rzali, who scored 4.5 points each, finished the Azerbaijan championship on the 4th and 5th places, respectively.

The total prize fund of the Azerbaijan championship was 15 thousand manats. The prize fund was divided among the chess players who were in the first "five". The winning chess player received 6 thousand manats.

Ayan Allahverdiyeva and Narmin Abdinova, who took the first two places in the championship, will go to the individual European championship.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz