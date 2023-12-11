Vidit Gujrathi won the "Vugar Gashimov Memorial-2023" Tournament - PHOTO

"Vugar Gashimov Memorial-2023" Chess Supertournament organized in Gabala has been concluded.

Idman.biz reports that today the chess players competed in the blitz tournament.

According to the regulations of the competition, 9 rapid games were played in the first 3 days. In Blitz, players faced each other in 18 games and the points won in both types were collected. Vidit Gujrathi, who achieved only one draw in the first three rounds, performed more confidently later. The Indian chess player, who rose to the leading position with successive successful games, maintained his superiority until the end.

In the end, Vidit Gujrathi won the tournament with 22 points. His compatriot Arjun Erigaisi took the second place with 21.5 points, and Richard Rapport took the third place with 19 points. Rauf Mammadov, Aydin Suleymanli scored 18.5 points, Shahriyar Mammadyarov and Teymur Rajabov scored 18 points. Jorden Van Foreest (17 points), Nijat Abbasov (15 points) and Boris Gelfand (12.5 points) took the last three places.

It should be noted that Magnus Carlsen (Norway) 4 times, Shahriyar Mammadyarov 2 times, Fabiano Caruana (USA) and Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzbekistan) won the tournament once each.

