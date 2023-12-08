Leader of "Vugar Gashimov Memorial-2023": "I am in favor of keeping the Cup in Azerbaijan"

"The first games of the Vugar Gashimov Memorial-2023 tournament were quite interesting."

Nijat Abasov, the leader of the tournament held in Gabala, said this in his statement to Idman.biz.

The semi-finalist of the World Cup said that there will be a tough competition in the upcoming rounds. Nijat Abasov noted that he hopes this tournament will end successfully for him: "We have 6 rapid rounds ahead of us. Then, 18 rounds will be held in the blitz. Now it is required to focus on the upcoming games. These meetings will prove how ready I am for the competition. I hope that this tournament will end successfully for me, unlike last year."

Nijat thanked the organizers and said in the end that he is in favor of keeping the Cup in Azerbaijan: "I am thankful to the organizers of the competition. It is commendable to hold these tournaments in the regions. All participants deserve victory, but I am in favor of keeping the Cup in Azerbaijan."

It should be noted that after the first 3 rounds held today, Nijat Abasov leads the tournament table.

Zaki Feyzullayev

Idman.biz