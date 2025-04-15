15 April 2025
Azerbaijani boxer: "I earned a deserved victory"

Azerbaijani boxer: "I earned a deserved victory"

“I earned a deserved victory,” said Azerbaijani boxer Nijat Huseynov (51 kg) during a press statement.

Idman.biz reports that the athlete, who won a gold medal at the Grand Silk Way International Tournament held in Baku, expressed his satisfaction with the result: "I defeated athletes from Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Russia. In the final, I won with a clear advantage. I am grateful to my coaches for their hard work. I hope to continue representing Azerbaijan successfully in international competitions."

Boxers from nine countries—Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Cambodia, Montenegro, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Russia, and Kazakhstan—are competing in the tournament. Azerbaijan is represented by 47 male and 11 female boxers in the event.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

