Azerbaijani boxers visit Heydar Aliyev Square in Tashkent – PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national youth boxing team — both boys and girls — is currently holding a training camp in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

The team is undergoing intensive training twice a day, including joint sessions and sparring matches with local boxers, Idman.biz reports.

As part of the camp, the team visited the Heydar Aliyev Square in Tashkent, paying tribute to the National Leader of Azerbaijan with deep respect. The delegation also made a visit to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan, where they held a friendly exchange of views and received good wishes for success in their training and future competitions.

The training camp, which began on April 6, is set to conclude tomorrow.

