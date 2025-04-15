15 April 2025
Aynur Rzayeva: “Losing was not an option for me”

“As a medalist at the World and European Championships, losing here simply wasn’t an option.”

These are the words of Azerbaijani national team boxer Aynur Rzayeva (81 kg), speaking to Idman.biz after her victory at the prestigious Great Silk Way International Boxing Tournament held in Baku.

Sharing her thoughts on the win, Rzayeva reflected on the intensity of the final match:

“The final was incredibly tough. Thank God, I came out victorious. I had said from the start — I’m a champion. When I entered the tournament, I only aimed for gold. Nothing else was acceptable. This is my first win at the Great Silk Way Tournament, and now I’m looking ahead to the World Championships. I’ll do everything I can to continue this success there.”

Rzayeva also spoke about the emotional pressure of competing in front of a home crowd:
“When you step into the ring and see that everyone in the audience is Azerbaijani, and the federation leadership is watching — of course it impacts your performance. You start wondering how it will go. But after taking a hit or two, you snap out of it and refocus. I would love to see our fellow countrymen in the crowd when we compete abroad as well. That kind of support is a huge motivation for us.”

