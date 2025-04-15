Great Silk Way: 11 Azerbaijani fighters into finals - PHOTO

The semifinal stage of the traditional Great Silk Way International Boxing Tournament, held in Baku, has concluded, showcasing the talents of both male and female boxers.

The competition features over 200 athletes from 9 countries. Azerbaijan’s national boxing team has made a strong showing, with 11 fighters securing spots in the finals, Idman.biz reports.

In the men’s category, Subhan Mammadov, Nijat Huseynov, Mahammadali Gasimzada, Nabi Isgandarov, Saidjamshid Jafarov, Murad Allahverdiyev, Loren Alfonso Dominguez, and Mahammad Abdullayev all emerged victorious in their semifinal bouts.

Shamil Asgarov, Tagi Nasibov, Ruslan Rustamov, and Mahammad Guliyev were unable to advance to the final but secured bronze medals for their efforts.

Among the women, Marjona Savriyeva, Zeynab Rahimova, and Aynur Rzayeva claimed semifinal wins to reach the final round. Meanwhile, Anakhanim Ismayilova, Bahriyya Ibrahimova, and Aynur Mikayilova finished in third place after falling short in the semis.

Azerbaijani finalists - Men’s semifinal results:

48 kg

Subhan Mammadov (AZE) def. Nurgisa Turabekov (KAZ) – 5:0

51 kg

Nijat Huseynov (AZE) def. Meroy Sufiyonov (TJK) – 3:2

60 kg

Mahammadali Gasimzada (AZE) def. Shamil Asgarov (AZE) – 3:2

67 kg

Nabi Isgandarov (AZE) advanced by walkover (opponent did not appear)

75 kg

Saidjamshid Jafarov (AZE) def. Giorgi Natroshvili (GEO) – 5:0

80 kg

Murad Allahverdiyev (AZE) advanced by walkover

92 kg

Loren Alfonso Dominguez (AZE) def. Giorgi Chikladze (GEO) – 4:1

+92 kg

Mahammad Abdullayev (AZE) def. Mirzakir Koshaliev (KGZ) – 5:0

Azerbaijani finalists - Women’s semifinal results:

50 kg

Marjona Savriyeva (AZE) def. Karina Korobova (RUS) – 3:2

52 kg

Zeynab Rahimova (AZE) def. Tomiris Mirzakul (KAZ) – 5:0

+81 kg

Aynur Rzayeva (AZE) def. Dina Islambekova (KAZ) – 4:1

Final bouts are set to take place today as the tournament reaches its climax.

Idman.biz