Boxing legend George Foreman dies at 76

Renowned boxer George Foreman has passed away at the age of 76.

İdman.biz reports that the American Olympic gold medalist and former world champion in professional boxing died surrounded by his family. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

A legendary figure in the sport, Foreman won Olympic gold in 1968 before becoming a world champion. He famously faced Muhammad Ali on October 30, 1974, in the historic "Rumble in the Jungle" bout. The fight, held in Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of Congo) in front of 60,000 spectators, was the first world title match ever staged in Africa.

Foreman, who had claimed the heavyweight title in 1973, lost his belt to Ali in that fight.

Foreman enjoyed multiple reigns as world champion, holding the WBC and WBA heavyweight titles from 1973 to 1974. After making a remarkable comeback, he reclaimed the WBA and IBF titles between 1994 and 1995. Over his professional career, he fought in 81 matches, securing 76 victories—68 of them by knockout.

Idman.biz