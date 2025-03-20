20 March 2025
Los Angeles 2028: IOC DECISION ON BOXING

Boxing
News
20 March 2025 15:47
13
Boxing will be included in the sports program of the Summer Olympic Games to be held in Los Angeles, USA, in 2028.

The decision to this effect was made at the 144th session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Costa Navarino, Greece, Idman.biz reports.

Due to concerns about the International Boxing Association (IBA), boxing was removed from the Los Angeles 2028 program in accordance with the decision approved by the (IOC) session in February 2022.

Olympics will be held from July 14 to 30, 2028.

