Bocskai István Memorial: Three Azerbaijani boxers into final

Three Azerbaijani boxers have advanced to the final of an 69th "Bocskai István Memorial" International Boxing Tournament in Debrecen, Hungary after winning their semifinal bouts.

All three national team fighters secured victories in their respective weight categories:

50 kg

Tural Sariyev defeated Peter Lakatos (Hungary) by unanimous decision (5:0) (30:27, 29:28, 30:27, 30:25, 30:26). He will face Atilla Bernat (Hungary) in the final.

60 kg

Mahammadali Gasimzada overcame Axel Hegarty (Wales) in a split decision (4:1) (29:28, 29:28, 29:28, 28:29, 39:27). His opponent in the final will be Kruzito Kovac (Hungary).

65 kg

Ali Abdullayev defeated Erik Suchy (Czech Republic) by unanimous decision (5:0) (29:28, 30:27, 30:26, 30:27, 30:27). He will compete for gold against Milan Petriman (Hungary).

The championship bouts will be held today.

