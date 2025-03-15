15 March 2025
EN

Bocskai István Memorial: Three Azerbaijani boxers into final

Boxing
News
15 March 2025 10:22
21
Bocskai István Memorial: Three Azerbaijani boxers into final

Three Azerbaijani boxers have advanced to the final of an 69th "Bocskai István Memorial" International Boxing Tournament in Debrecen, Hungary after winning their semifinal bouts.

All three national team fighters secured victories in their respective weight categories:

50 kg
Tural Sariyev defeated Peter Lakatos (Hungary) by unanimous decision (5:0) (30:27, 29:28, 30:27, 30:25, 30:26). He will face Atilla Bernat (Hungary) in the final.

60 kg
Mahammadali Gasimzada overcame Axel Hegarty (Wales) in a split decision (4:1) (29:28, 29:28, 29:28, 28:29, 39:27). His opponent in the final will be Kruzito Kovac (Hungary).

65 kg
Ali Abdullayev defeated Erik Suchy (Czech Republic) by unanimous decision (5:0) (29:28, 30:27, 30:26, 30:27, 30:27). He will compete for gold against Milan Petriman (Hungary).

The championship bouts will be held today.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani boxer secures another victory at Bocskai István Memorial
14 March 13:07
Boxing

Azerbaijani boxer secures another victory at Bocskai István Memorial

The quarterfinals of the 69th "Bocskai István Memorial" International Boxing Tournament in Debrecen, Hungary, have concluded

Two boxers from the national team start Bocskai István Memorial with wins - PHOTO
13 March 13:58
Boxing

Two boxers from the national team start Bocskai István Memorial with wins - PHOTO

The 69th "Bocskai István Memorial" International Boxing Tournament in Debrecen, Hungary, continues

Opponent withdraws: Anakhanim Ismayilova advances to quarterfinals
12 March 17:16
Boxing

Opponent withdraws: Anakhanim Ismayilova advances to quarterfinals

Another Azerbaijani boxer has progressed at the Women’s World Championship in Niš

Olympic champion arrives in Baku
12 March 15:08
Boxing

Olympic champion arrives in Baku

Olympic champion Lazizbek Mullojonov (92 kg), winner of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, has arrived in Baku

World Championship: Azerbaijani boxer secures dominant first-round victory - PHOTO
11 March 10:07
Boxing

World Championship: Azerbaijani boxer secures dominant first-round victory - PHOTO

Aynur Mikayilova (57 kg) dominated her Round of 32 match
Azerbaijani boxers to compete at Bocskai István Memorial
10 March 17:38
Boxing

Azerbaijani boxers to compete at Bocskai István Memorial

The 69th "Bocskai István Memorial" International Boxing Tournament will take place in Debrecen, Hungary

Most read

Europa League: Fenerbahce falls in penalty shootout - UPDATED - VIDEO
14 March 09:29
Football

Europa League: Fenerbahce falls in penalty shootout - UPDATED - VIDEO

Turkish side Fenerbahce faced Rangers in a dramatic Europa League Round of 16 clash
Champions League quarter-final matchups revealed
13 March 09:15
Football

Champions League quarter-final matchups revealed

The Champions League quarter-final draw has set up thrilling encounters for the next stage of the tournament

Messi strikes in stoppage time as Inter Miami advances to quarterfinals - VIDEO
14 March 10:04
Football

Messi strikes in stoppage time as Inter Miami advances to quarterfinals - VIDEO

Inter Miami secured their spot in the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals with a convincing 2-0 victory

UEFA Conference League quarterfinal matchups confirmed
14 March 09:21
Football

UEFA Conference League quarterfinal matchups confirmed

The UEFA Conference League quarterfinal lineup is now set