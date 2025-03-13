Two boxers from the national team start Bocskai István Memorial with wins - PHOTO

The 69th "Bocskai István Memorial" International Boxing Tournament in Debrecen, Hungary, continues.

Two athletes from the Azerbaijan national team started the competition with victories, Idman.biz reports.

Mahammadali Gasimzada (60 kg) faced Lukas Vymyslicky (Slovakia) in the quarterfinals. The match ended with a dominant 5:0 victory for Gasimzada, with scorecards of 30:25, 30:26, 30:26, 30:25, and 30:25. Having secured a spot in the semifinals, Gasimzada is guaranteed at least a bronze medal and will compete against Axel Hegarty (Wales) in the next round.

Ali Abdullayev (65 kg) fought Skubics Gábo (Hungary) in the round of 16. Abdullayev decisively won the match in the first round and will face Száraz Gergő (Hungary) in his second fight.

The tournament will conclude on March 15.

Idman.biz