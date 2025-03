Another Azerbaijani boxer has progressed at the Women’s World Championship in Niš, Serbia.

Anakhanım Ismayilova (48 kg) moved directly into the quarterfinals without a fight after her opponent, Sbusisivi Fivokule (South Africa), withdrew from the match. As a result, Ismayilova was declared the winner by default, Idman.biz reports.

Two more Azerbaijani boxers will enter the ring today.

Idman.biz