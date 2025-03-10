Azerbaijani boxer starts World Championship with victory – PHOTO

The Women's World Boxing Championship has kicked off in Niš, Serbia.

An Azerbaijani national team athlete stepped into the ring on the tournament's opening day, Idman.biz reports.

Competing in the 50 kg weight category, Marjona Savriyeva faced Romania’s Mihaela Badescu in her debut match. The bout was stopped after the second round due to Badescu sustaining an injury, preventing her from continuing. Having won the first round, Savriyeva advanced to the next stage.

In the Round of 16, she will face Bulgaria’s Zlatislava Chukanova, who was given a bye in the first round. The fight is scheduled for March 11.

Notably, two more Azerbaijani boxers will enter the ring on the second day of the championship.

Idman.biz