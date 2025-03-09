9 March 2025
EN

Adriatic Pearl: Zidan Humbatov into finals - PHOTO

Boxing
News
9 March 2025 09:30
19
Adriatic Pearl: Zidan Humbatov into finals - PHOTO

The semifinal bouts of the Adriatic Pearl international tournament, a World Cup-status event for young boxers, have concluded in Budva, Montenegro.

Azerbaijan’s Zidan Humbatov (54 kg) secured a place in the final after defeating Ali Murat (Kazakhstan), Idman.biz reports.

Humbatov dominated all three rounds, winning by a unanimous 5-0 decision (30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27). He will face Aldiyar Bahadur (Kazakhstan) in the final.
Meanwhile, Azerbaijani boxers Banuchichak Nasirli (48 kg), Ozlem Hasanova (66 kg), and Ilkane Ahmadova (+81 kg) concluded the tournament with bronze medals.

Idman.biz

Related news

Six Azerbaijani boxers set to compete at World Championship
7 March 15:02
Boxing

Six Azerbaijani boxers set to compete at World Championship

Azerbaijan’s women’s boxing team is gearing up for the World Championship

Another boxer in the semifinals of the Adriatic Pearl
7 March 10:14
Boxing

Another boxer in the semifinals of the Adriatic Pearl

1/4 final stage of the Adriatic Pearl international tournament among young boxers, which has the status of the World Cup, has been concluded in the city of Budva, Montenegro
Banuchichak Nasirli defeats Kazakhstan’s boxer at Adriatic Pearl
6 March 12:25
Boxing

Banuchichak Nasirli defeats Kazakhstan’s boxer at Adriatic Pearl

The Youth World Boxing Cup Adriatic Pearl, held in Budva, Montenegro, continues with young boxers competing
Azerbaijan youth boxers train with Georgia national team
4 March 16:49
Boxing

Azerbaijan youth boxers train with Georgia national team

A total of 22 Azerbaijani boxers are participating in the joint training sessions with Georgia’s national team
Zidan Humbatov starts with victory at “34th Adriatic Pearl”
4 March 12:23
Boxing

Zidan Humbatov starts with victory at “34th Adriatic Pearl”

IBA Youth World Boxing Cup “Adriatic Pearl” has begun in Budva, Montenegro
Azerbaijani boxers win 4 medals at Strandja Memorial Tournament - PHOTO
3 March 10:39
Boxing

Azerbaijani boxers win 4 medals at Strandja Memorial Tournament - PHOTO

The 76th International Boxing Tournament Strandja, held in Sofia, Bulgaria, has concluded

Most read

Turkish Cup draw sets up Fenerbahce vs. Galatasaray clash
6 March 16:24
Football

Turkish Cup draw sets up Fenerbahce vs. Galatasaray clash

The quarter-final draw for the Turkish Cup has been completed

Champions’ League Round of 16 statistics
6 March 12:07
Football

Champions’ League Round of 16 statistics

The first leg of the Round of 16 in the Champions League (CL) has concluded
Rafael Fiziev's desire for a rematch in Las Vegas
8 March 11:40
MMA

Rafael Fiziev's desire for a rematch in Las Vegas

Azerbaijani representative will fight as part of the UFC 313 tournament
Serbian club fined for displaying Russian flags and playing patriotic songs
6 March 17:02
Basketball

Serbian club fined for displaying Russian flags and playing patriotic songs

Serbian basketball club Crvena Zvezda has been fined €10,000