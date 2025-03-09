Adriatic Pearl: Zidan Humbatov into finals - PHOTO

The semifinal bouts of the Adriatic Pearl international tournament, a World Cup-status event for young boxers, have concluded in Budva, Montenegro.

Azerbaijan’s Zidan Humbatov (54 kg) secured a place in the final after defeating Ali Murat (Kazakhstan), Idman.biz reports.

Humbatov dominated all three rounds, winning by a unanimous 5-0 decision (30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27). He will face Aldiyar Bahadur (Kazakhstan) in the final.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani boxers Banuchichak Nasirli (48 kg), Ozlem Hasanova (66 kg), and Ilkane Ahmadova (+81 kg) concluded the tournament with bronze medals.

