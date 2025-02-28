Four Azerbaijani boxers reach semifinals at Strandja

The 76th International Boxing Tournament Strandja in Sofia, Bulgaria, has concluded its quarterfinals, and four Azerbaijani boxers have advanced to the semifinals.

Idman.biz reports that Nijat Huseynov (51 kg), one of the leaders of the Azerbaijani team, defeated Scott Richards (Wales) with a score of 4:1 (29:28, 30:27, 28:29, 29:28, 29:28). The European champion will face Daniyal Sabit (Kazakhstan) in the semifinals.

Zalimkhan Suleymanov (57 kg) also claimed victory in his quarterfinal match, defeating Michele Baldassi (Italy) with a dominant 5:0 score (29:28, 29:28, 29:28, 30:27, 29:28). He will next face Giorgi Kapanadze (Georgia) in the semifinals.

Zaur Gahramanov (67 kg) triumphed over Gianluigi Malanga (Italy) with a resounding 5:0 win (29:27, 30:26, 30:26, 30:26, 30:26). He will square off against Demur Kajaia (Georgia) in the semifinals.

Nabi Isgandarov (67 kg) also secured a semifinal spot by defeating Rumen Rumenov (Bulgaria) with a perfect 5:0 score (30:24, 30:26, 29:27, 29:27, 30:26). His next opponent will be Torekhan Sabyrkhan (Kazakhstan).

By advancing to the semifinals, these four boxers have already secured at least a bronze medal.

The semifinals will take place on March 1st.

