Rovshan Huseynov: "Two major boxing centers will open in Azerbaijan's largest cities"

According to Rovshan Huseynov, two major boxing centers will begin operations in Azerbaijan’s largest cities.

The official mentioned that Sumgayit already has a functioning boxing center, and new centers are expected to open in Lankaran and Ganja within this year, Idman.biz reports.

He shared his thoughts on the recent opening of the boxing hall at the Jalilabad Youth and Sports School, which is under the Lankaran-Astara Regional Youth and Sports Department. "I was in Jalilabad two years ago, and back then, due to some issues, the results weren’t very good. They had lost access to their gyms. However, they informed us that a new gym was opening, so we visited to understand their problems. They had been without a gym for almost a year and had to practice outdoors. Now, they have rented a new gym, and I was invited for the opening. The conditions are good, and the athletes and coaches are dedicated. I shared my advice with them."

Rovshan Huseynov emphasized that there is great interest in boxing in the region: "I got to know their potential. There is a strong tradition of boxing in the area, especially from the Soviet period when many national team members came from Jalilabad. The interest in boxing here is huge. The foundation of boxing in Jalilabad was laid by Ahmad Farajov. In the years 2022-2023, the number of junior and youth boxers was high. Two years ago, they won five medals at the national youth championship—one gold, two silver, and two bronze. Currently, they have about 50 boxers."

The opening of the boxing hall at the Jalilabad Youth and Sports School took place recently, under the management of the Lankaran-Astara Regional Youth and Sports Department.

Idman.biz