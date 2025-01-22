Loren Alfonso: "I didn’t expect the Olympic medal to be of such poor quality"

In a recent interview with Report, Loren Alfonso (92 kg), the Azerbaijani boxer who won a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, expressed his dissatisfaction with the quality of the medal.

"I didn’t expect the Olympic medal to be of such poor quality," said Alfonso, Idman.biz reports.

He, like many other athletes, complained about the declining quality of the medals, particularly over the last two months. "The color started to fade. It’s a very low-quality medal. Other athletes have also faced the same issue. If possible, I would like to return it."

The medals of five Azerbaijani Olympic medalists have lost their quality over time.

Idman.biz