Uzbek boxer Shakhram Giyasov fined for sparring with a bear

Uzbek boxer Shakhram Giyasov has been fined.

The fine came after the athlete used a bear as a sparring partner during a training session, Idman.biz reports.

After videos of Shakhram fighting the bear as a test opponent were shared, the boxer was held accountable. He was issued an administrative violation protocol and fined 1,250 sum (164.19 AZN). The bear was transferred to a zoo in the city of Fergana.

Additionally, Giyasov was summoned by the Ministry of Ecology, Environment, and Climate Change. He apologized for his treatment of the bear.

