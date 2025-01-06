6 January 2025
Uzbek boxer Shakhram Giyasov fined for sparring with a bear

6 January 2025 18:16
Uzbek boxer Shakhram Giyasov has been fined.

The fine came after the athlete used a bear as a sparring partner during a training session, Idman.biz reports.

After videos of Shakhram fighting the bear as a test opponent were shared, the boxer was held accountable. He was issued an administrative violation protocol and fined 1,250 sum (164.19 AZN). The bear was transferred to a zoo in the city of Fergana.
Additionally, Giyasov was summoned by the Ministry of Ecology, Environment, and Climate Change. He apologized for his treatment of the bear.

