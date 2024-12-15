15 December 2024
Opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan Boxing Championship was held - PHOTO

15 December 2024 15:29
The opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan championship between male and female boxers was held.

The event started with a parade of participating teams, Idman.biz reports.

Rovshan Huseynov, a member of the Board of Directors of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation (ABF), gave a speech. He spoke about the importance of the competition and wished success to the participants: "The championship is of great importance for the national team. Boxers who stand out here will be included in the team. Let the strongest win."

After the National Anthem was played, the competition was declared open.

In the championship held at the Boxing Center, the winners of 13 weight categories for men and 5 categories for women will be determined. 200 (178 men, 22 women) boxers from 41 teams representing clubs of different cities and regions of the republic, as well as sports societies, participated in the competition. The winners of the championship will be announced on December 20.

Idman.biz

