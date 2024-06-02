2 June 2024
EN

Alfonso Dominguez in Paris-2024!

Boxing
News
2 June 2024 13:32
11
Alfonso Dominguez in Paris-2024!

Azerbaijani boxer Alfonso Dominguez won a license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani world champion, who competes in the 92 kg category, formalized his qualification for the Olympics at the II World Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand.

He met Elkin Adilbek Uulu (Kyrgyzstan) in the 1/4 finals. Dominguez defeated his opponent with a score of 5:0 and advanced to the semi-finals, and this victory gave Azerbaijani boxer the right to participate in Paris-2024.

As a result, Azerbaijani national boxing team will be represented by 5 male boxers in the French capital. Before Dominguez, Nijat Huseynov (51 kg), Malik Hasanov (63.5 kg), Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kg) and Mahammad Abdullayev (+92 kg) qualified for the Paris Olympics.

It should be noted that the boxing competitions at the Games will continue from July 27 to August 10.

Idman.biz

Related news

Zeyneb Rahimova in the 1/4 finals of the license tournament!
1 June 11:52
Boxing

Zeyneb Rahimova in the 1/4 finals of the license tournament!

The II World Olympic Qualifying Boxing Tournament continues in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand
Malik Hasanov: "I promise to make new history in Paris-2024"
31 May 17:34
Boxing

Malik Hasanov: "I promise to make new history in Paris-2024"

"When I came here, I promised that I would win the license"
Azerbaijan national team repeated the European record
31 May 16:17
Boxing

Azerbaijan national team repeated the European record

The Azerbaijani national team of male boxers won the 4th license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games
Malik Hasanov in Paris-2024!
31 May 14:12
Boxing

Malik Hasanov in Paris-2024!

The competition in Bangkok will end on June 2
Azerbaijani boxer defeated his Croatian opponent
30 May 13:54
Boxing

Azerbaijani boxer defeated his Croatian opponent

Azerbaijan’s world champion defeated his opponent 5:0
Shamil Asgarov qualified for the quarter-finals of the license tournament
30 May 11:02
Boxing

Shamil Asgarov qualified for the quarter-finals of the license tournament

The II World Olympic Qualifying Boxing Tournament continues in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand

Most read

Clubs that will support Borussia and Real: Qarabag and others
1 June 15:26
Football

Clubs that will support Borussia and Real: Qarabag and others

The final match of the Champions League today will affect the fate of not only Real and Borussia Dortmund, but also 10 other teams
3rd final of the strongest teams
1 June 13:45
Football

3rd final of the strongest teams

The final of the Azerbaijan Cup will be held tomorrow
Azerbaijan national team repeated the European record
31 May 16:17
Boxing

Azerbaijan national team repeated the European record

The Azerbaijani national team of male boxers won the 4th license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games
Sport, us and the Olympics: Samba players in Rio – ANALYSIS
31 May 15:43
Olympics 2024

Sport, us and the Olympics: Samba players in Rio – ANALYSIS

The Azerbaijan national team, whose debut was made in Atlanta in 1996, made his 6th attempt in Rio de Janeiro after Sydney, Athens, Beijing and London