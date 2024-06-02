Alfonso Dominguez in Paris-2024!

Azerbaijani boxer Alfonso Dominguez won a license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani world champion, who competes in the 92 kg category, formalized his qualification for the Olympics at the II World Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand.

He met Elkin Adilbek Uulu (Kyrgyzstan) in the 1/4 finals. Dominguez defeated his opponent with a score of 5:0 and advanced to the semi-finals, and this victory gave Azerbaijani boxer the right to participate in Paris-2024.

As a result, Azerbaijani national boxing team will be represented by 5 male boxers in the French capital. Before Dominguez, Nijat Huseynov (51 kg), Malik Hasanov (63.5 kg), Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kg) and Mahammad Abdullayev (+92 kg) qualified for the Paris Olympics.

It should be noted that the boxing competitions at the Games will continue from July 27 to August 10.

Idman.biz