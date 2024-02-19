19 February 2024
Dracula Open: 14 medals from Azerbaijan - PHOTO

19 February 2024 11:24
Dracula International Boxing Tournament among Junior and Youth was held in Ploisthi, Romania.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team finished the competition with 14 (6-3-5) medals.

11 of these awards were won by our junior boxers. Baghir Amirkhanli (52 kg), Subhan Babayev (54 kg), Rza Rzayev (70 kg) and Safter Mammadzada (+80 kg) under the leadership of their head coach Vagif Kazimov and coach Teymur Mammadov won all their opponents and climbed to the top of the podium. Zakir Hasanzade (48 kg), Kanan Aslanli (63 kg), Valeh Eyvazli (66 kg) came second, Ali Mammadov (46 kg), Raul Heydarli (52 kg), Hagverdi Hasanov (57 kg) and Nurlan Abishov (60 kg) came third.

Subhan Babayev, who won the gold medal, was also chosen as the best boxer of the tournament. Azerbaijan took the 1st place in the team score.
Bilalhabashi Nazarov (48 kg) and Mahammadali Gasimzade (60 kg) in the team led by the head coach of the youth national team Elbrus Rzayev and coach Elvin Mamishzade, were stronger than all their competitors and ranked 1st. Taghi Nasibov (57 kg) won a bronze medal.

Mohammadali Gasimzade was awarded the title of the best boxer of the tournament. In this age group, our national team was 3rd in the team score.

It should be noted that Ghalib Abiyev represented Azerbaijan as a judge in Dracula.

