Azerbaijan to compete in U-18 European beach volleyball championship

Our beach volleyball players will participate in the European Championship.

Our girls’ and boys’ teams will compete in the U-18 European Championship in beach volleyball, Idman.biz reports.

Our representatives departed today for Corigliano Rossano, Italy, where the tournament will take place.

In the championship, which will be held from September 11 to 14, Azerbaijan will be represented by one girls’ team (Khadija Hadizade/Jamila Bashirova) and one boys’ team (Ibrahim Mammadov/Muhammad Aslanli).

