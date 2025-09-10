10 September 2025
EN

Azerbaijan boys advance to main stage of U-18 European beach volleyball championship - PHOTO

Beach volleyball
News
10 September 2025 15:58
23
Today, the qualifying matches of the U-18 (under-18) European Beach Volleyball Championship for girls and boys were held.

In the tournament held in Corigliano Rossano, Italy, our boys’ team (Ibrahim Mammadov/Muhammad Aslanli) faced the Serbian national team in the qualifying round, Idman.biz reports.

The match ended with a 2-0 (21:10; 21:15) victory for our representatives, and our team advanced to the main stage of the European Championship.

Our country is represented in the championship by one girls’ and one boys’ team. Our girls will join the tournament from the main stage. The main stage matches will begin tomorrow.

